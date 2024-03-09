dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNTL shares. Desjardins raised their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 target price on dentalcorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank set a C$8.50 target price on dentalcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

DNTL stock opened at C$6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$5.27 and a 1 year high of C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.42.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

