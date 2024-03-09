Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares rose 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 7,632,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 14,099,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 44.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

