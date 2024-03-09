Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares rose 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 7,632,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 14,099,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.67.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
