Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 624,450 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $131.06.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.