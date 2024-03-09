Decred (DCR) Price Tops $27.90

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Decred has a market capitalization of $443.80 million and $5.45 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $27.90 or 0.00040727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00136114 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00019510 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002912 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 247.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,908,964 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.