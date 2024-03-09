Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DRI opened at $171.57 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.88.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

