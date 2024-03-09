Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLD opened at $407.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $421.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.20.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.80.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

