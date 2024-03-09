Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

