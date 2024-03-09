Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 292 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,543,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $71.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

