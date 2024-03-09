Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,430 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $154,640.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268,363 shares in the company, valued at $44,868,220.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

