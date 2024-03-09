Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,192,000 after purchasing an additional 203,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW opened at $247.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.56. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $249.87.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

