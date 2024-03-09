Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 484,072 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after buying an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

