Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after acquiring an additional 613,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

