Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,365 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $204,205.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,721.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

