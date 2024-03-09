Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,752 shares of company stock valued at $85,804,539 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

