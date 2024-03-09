Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

