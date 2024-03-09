Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,529 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $2,587,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

