Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $330.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $337.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

