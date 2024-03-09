DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.55.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $200.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,611 shares of company stock worth $14,759,884. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

