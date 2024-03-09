D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 290,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 353,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $300.92 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.