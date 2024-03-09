D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 290,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 353,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $300.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth $72,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 530,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

