CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.58.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.