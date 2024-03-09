CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 112,345 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

