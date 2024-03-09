CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. 6,082,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

