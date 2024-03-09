CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
CVR Partners Price Performance
Shares of UAN stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $690.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.
Institutional Trading of CVR Partners
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
