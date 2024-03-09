CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of UAN stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $690.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.