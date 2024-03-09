CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.99

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $14.99 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00050105 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

