Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $521.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.67. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CTOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Featured Articles

