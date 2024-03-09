CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $420.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.50.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.97 and a 200-day moving average of $231.49.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

