CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $350.00 at Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $278.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.50.

Shares of CRWD opened at $322.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.97 and its 200-day moving average is $231.49. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

