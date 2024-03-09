CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.97 and a 200 day moving average of $231.49. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.