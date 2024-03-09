CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $355.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.49.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

