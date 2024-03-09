Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Shell by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 129,992 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Shell by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.32 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $209.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

