Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $268.53 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.10 and its 200-day moving average is $246.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

