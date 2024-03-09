Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 383 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $49.60 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6634 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

