Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $214.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

