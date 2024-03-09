Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $459.50 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

