Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,419,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $26,840,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $49,813,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,642,000 after buying an additional 510,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,126,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after buying an additional 393,127 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

