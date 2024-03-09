Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $233,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $198.41 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.71.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.