Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after buying an additional 1,216,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after buying an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after acquiring an additional 416,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,229,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

