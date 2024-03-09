Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,914 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance
IVOO opened at $99.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.