Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Senior Officer William Garret Holt Acquires 49,309 Shares of Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35.
Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
CPG stock opened at C$10.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.93. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.