Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Senior Officer William Garret Holt Acquires 49,309 Shares of Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35.

CPG stock opened at C$10.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.93. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

CPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

