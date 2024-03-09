Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRGY. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut Crescent Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 134,529 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

