Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

NYSE:BAP opened at $175.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $176.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

