CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.85 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

