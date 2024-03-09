Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Couchbase from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Couchbase Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $5,062,110 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

