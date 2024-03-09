Cormark Raises Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target to C$26.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Softchoice from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Softchoice presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.81.

SFTC opened at C$21.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.64. Softchoice has a 1 year low of C$14.40 and a 1 year high of C$22.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.18.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

