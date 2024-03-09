Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 4,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

