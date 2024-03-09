Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

CRBP has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.43. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $46.19.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $14,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,025,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,576.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

