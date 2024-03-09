Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.03), with a volume of 150517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Cora Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52. The company has a market cap of £7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

Further Reading

