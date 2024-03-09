Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTS stock opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -108.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

