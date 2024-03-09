Contrasting Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 1 0 4 0 2.60 Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Independence Realty Trust pays out -914.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out -557.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Dynex Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $660.98 million 5.51 -$17.23 million ($0.07) -231.47 Dynex Capital $207.52 million 3.53 -$6.13 million ($0.28) -44.64

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust -2.61% -0.47% -0.27% Dynex Capital -2.95% -6.04% -0.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Dynex Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

