Contrasting Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and PEDEVCO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 27.48 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -21.59 PEDEVCO $30.03 million 2.02 $2.84 million $0.03 23.13

Profitability

PEDEVCO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% PEDEVCO 10.97% 3.56% 3.20%

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gulfport Energy and PEDEVCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PEDEVCO beats Gulfport Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

